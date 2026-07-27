Brink's Company (The) $BCO Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,924 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 72,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Brink's worth $34,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Brink's by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brink's by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Brink's by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Brink's by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brink's by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brink's

Brink's Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Brink's stock opened at $121.98 on Monday. Brink's Company has a 12-month low of $84.99 and a 12-month high of $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 87.38%. Brink's's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brink's Company will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brink's's payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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