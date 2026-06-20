Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,424,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,578,830 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.32% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $347,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,947,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,391,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,321,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,391 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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