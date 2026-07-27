Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Article Title

The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Article Title

Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Article Title

An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Broader healthcare commentary flagged some names to avoid, but Bristol Myers Squibb was not singled out; still, it reflects a mixed sentiment backdrop for the sector rather than a company-specific setback. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1%

BMY stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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