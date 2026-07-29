Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Bristol Myers Squibb logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Waverly Advisors increased its Bristol Myers Squibb stake by 49.6% in the first quarter, holding 85,970 shares worth approximately $5.2 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 76.41% of the company.
  • Bristol Myers Squibb reported quarterly EPS of $1.58, beating analyst expectations of $1.42, while revenue rose 2.6% year over year to $11.49 billion. The company provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $6.05 to $6.35.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, equivalent to an annualized $2.52 payout and a 4.0% yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $61.25.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bristol Myers Squibb.

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.7%

BMY stock opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bristol Myers Squibb Right Now?

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines