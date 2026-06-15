Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners lowered its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 146,581 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Report on BMY

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted that BMY’s growth portfolio now generates more than half of revenue, with Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Cobenfy delivering strong gains that help balance declines in legacy products. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb advanced its Phase 1 liver study for BMS-986435, adding another pipeline update that supports long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Article Title

The company also reported momentum in its mavacamten heart-drug franchise, with a real-world study signaling continued traction in the cardiovascular market. Neutral Sentiment: Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Article Title

Bristol Myers is rolling out an AI-driven procurement overhaul and expanding an oncology collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, which could improve efficiency and bolster its cancer pipeline over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Article Title

Erste Group made only small tweaks to earnings estimates, leaving FY2026 in line with consensus and slightly trimming FY2027, a mixed signal that does not materially change the near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Takeda said its AI-designed psoriasis pill beat Bristol Myers’ Sotyktu in a head-to-head trial, raising competitive concerns for one of BMY’s dermatology assets. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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