Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 210,880 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $20,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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