Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Family Manage LLC

Family Manage LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 40,598 shares during the quarter. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 19.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $56,101,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.9% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $545,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 58.1% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $2,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced progress on a new lung cancer combination therapy, advancing the program into Phase 2. That suggests continued pipeline momentum and gives investors another potential long-term growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Article Title

The company also expanded its pipeline with a first-in-human trial for BMS-986533, reinforcing the view that Bristol Myers is still investing in new drug candidates beyond its current blockbuster portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Article Title

Multiple previews ahead of Bristol Myers Squibb’s upcoming earnings report point to Wall Street expecting earnings growth and a possible beat, which may be supporting shares ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Article Title

An analyst note on Bristol Myers Squibb was published, but the headline indicates general commentary rather than a major new thesis change, so the market impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Broader healthcare commentary flagged some names to avoid, but Bristol Myers Squibb was not singled out; still, it reflects a mixed sentiment backdrop for the sector rather than a company-specific setback. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $62.05 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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