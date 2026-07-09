Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 662,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $275,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.79%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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