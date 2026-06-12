Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stake Lifted by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $22,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,719,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,356,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,272,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,875,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,341,787,000 after buying an additional 2,781,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group’s FY2026 earnings estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb stayed in line with Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the view that current earnings are stable and the stock remains attractively valued.

Erste Group’s FY2026 earnings estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb stayed in line with Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the view that current earnings are stable and the stock remains attractively valued. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract income- and value-focused investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure.

Zacks highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top-ranked value stock, which may attract income- and value-focused investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions were mixed overall, with a small downward tweak to FY2027 EPS but a slightly higher FY2026 forecast, suggesting limited near-term estimate pressure.

Analyst revisions were mixed overall, with a small downward tweak to FY2027 EPS but a slightly higher FY2026 forecast, suggesting limited near-term estimate pressure. Negative Sentiment: Takeda reported that its AI-designed psoriasis drug, zasocitinib, outperformed BMY’s approved psoriasis treatment Sotyktu in a head-to-head study, raising competitive concerns for one of Bristol Myers Squibb’s growth products. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.4%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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