Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Holdings Increased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,384,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,242 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group makes up 3.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 4.04% of Brixmor Property Group worth $324,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayhunt Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $14,793,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,523,434 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $125,209,000 after purchasing an additional 306,342 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,237,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,747,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 58,402 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 365,535 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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