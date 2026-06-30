Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd Buys New Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 178,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. American Eagle Outfitters comprises approximately 0.6% of Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $50,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,887 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $49,743.01. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Eagle Outfitters's payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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