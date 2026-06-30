Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd Has $26.31 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,400 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Celestica comprises 5.3% of Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Celestica worth $26,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5,806,149.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,081,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $424,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,511,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $315,497,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Celestica Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $342.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.82. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CLS. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 target price on Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total value of $26,426,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. The trade was a 32.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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