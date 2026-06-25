Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Increased by Rainier Family Wealth Inc.

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rainier Family Wealth Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $381.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $412.37 and its 200 day moving average is $363.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.66 and a 52-week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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