Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's 10th Largest Position

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.0% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

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Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $414.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.18 and a 52-week high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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