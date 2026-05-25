Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s 10th Largest Position

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.4% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $139,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $109,492,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $57,325,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 248.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $414.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.30 and a 200 day moving average of $356.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.18 and a twelve month high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.10.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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