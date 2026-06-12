Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is IFM Investors Pty Ltd's 7th Largest Position

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $308,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graetz Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $7,912,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 22,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 6,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $385.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.17 and a 12-month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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