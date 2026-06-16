Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s 7th Largest Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 295,017 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.4% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $663,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total value of $6,077,591.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,215,975.84. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $18,125,134 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.1%

AVGO opened at $393.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.85 and a 200-day moving average of $363.29. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.17 and a 52 week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

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Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a vote of confidence that can reassure investors about the company’s outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a vote of confidence that can reassure investors about the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles continue to frame Broadcom as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with investors focusing on its custom compute, networking, and semiconductor exposure. Investopedia article

Recent articles continue to frame Broadcom as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with investors focusing on its custom compute, networking, and semiconductor exposure. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was included in bullish commentary about “beaten down” AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting some investors see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity rather than a fundamental deterioration. 247WallSt article

Broadcom was included in bullish commentary about “beaten down” AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting some investors see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity rather than a fundamental deterioration. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. American Banking News article

Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage compared Broadcom with other AI infrastructure names and noted that competitors may have stronger near-term upside, which could temper enthusiasm but does not change Broadcom’s long-term AI thesis. Zacks article

Some coverage compared Broadcom with other AI infrastructure names and noted that competitors may have stronger near-term upside, which could temper enthusiasm but does not change Broadcom’s long-term AI thesis. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary said Broadcom’s stock pulled back after record quarterly results because investors were focused on cautious AI guidance and valuation concerns, which may be weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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