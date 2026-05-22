Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC's 5th Largest Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 3.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baring Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Down 0.8%

Broadcom stock opened at $414.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.18 and a 12 month high of $442.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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