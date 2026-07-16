Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's 10th Largest Position

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 241,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $74,729,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 7.1% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom Stock Up 1.3%

Broadcom stock opened at $394.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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