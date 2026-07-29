Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Lifted by Estuary Capital Management LP

Estuary Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 5.5% of Estuary Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Estuary Capital Management LP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $380.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $396.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.61 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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