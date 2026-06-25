Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Lifted by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.8% of Generate Investment Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $77,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $381.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.66 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Zacks Research cut shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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