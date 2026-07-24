Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Lifted by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 285.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

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Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $392.47 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.61 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.58. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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