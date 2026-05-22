Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $414.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.18 and a 1 year high of $442.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $448.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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