Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 33,627 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 5.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp's holdings in Broadcom were worth $89,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $34,000. Navigoe LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 515.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 600.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $406.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.61 and a 12-month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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