Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management's holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Article Title

OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Article Title

A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Article Title

Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued that Broadcom and Marvell may face a “dangerous valuation gap,” which could raise investor concern that AVGO’s premium pricing is getting stretched. Article Title

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $365.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.70 and a 200-day moving average of $363.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.66 and a 52-week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,355.99. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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