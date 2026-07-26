Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $58,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,061,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $61,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $381.92 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $397.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.61 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Article Title

Broadcom continues to be viewed as one of the strongest AI infrastructure names, with articles highlighting durable AI bookings, customer commitments through 2028, and the company’s importance in data center networking. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Article Title

Several bullish commentary pieces argue the recent AI pullback is a buying opportunity, with analysts and market writers saying Broadcom still has room to grow and should benefit from continued AI spending. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases could reinforce pricing power for leading AI chip suppliers like Broadcom, which may support margins and investor confidence if demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Article Title

Institutional buying also offered a constructive signal, as Alecta Pensionsförsäkring reportedly boosted its Broadcom stake by 99,200 shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Article Title

Broadcom was mentioned in a broader semiconductor sector piece saying the group is consolidating after a strong 2026 rally, with concerns around valuation and leveraged positioning contributing to July weakness across the chip space. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Broadcom was also included in general “high ROE” and dividend-focused articles, reinforcing its quality profile but not adding a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One headline noted a “large increase” in short interest in Broadcom during July, but the reported figures showed zero shares short, so this appears to be a data anomaly rather than a meaningful bearish signal. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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