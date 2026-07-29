Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Excelsior Advisor Network LLC

Excelsior Advisor Network LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 152.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullerton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $380.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.61 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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