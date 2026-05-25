Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baring Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $414.14 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.18 and a 12 month high of $442.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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