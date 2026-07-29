Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Family Manage LLC

Family Manage LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Family Manage LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fullerton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $380.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.61 and a 12-month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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