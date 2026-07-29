Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 385,849 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of Quantinno Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $722,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullerton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $380.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.61 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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