Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.4% of Slagle Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Slagle Financial LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $422.65 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $337.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $423.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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