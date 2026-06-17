Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 348,715 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.7% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of Broadcom worth $863,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 895.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $376.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.17 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Investopedia article

Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. American Banking News article

Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Zacks article

Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says Broadcom’s post-earnings decline was driven by cautious AI guidance and valuation concerns, suggesting investors are reassessing how much upside is already priced in. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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