Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 650,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $225,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $422.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.82 and a 1 year high of $423.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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