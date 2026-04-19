Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Navigoe LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $406.54 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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