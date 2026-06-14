Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 220,671 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $380,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AVGO opened at $382.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $244.17 and a one year high of $495.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Article Title

Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Article Title

Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Positive Sentiment: Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Article Title

Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Article Title

Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Article Title

Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Negative Sentiment: One note warned that Broadcom told investors to expect gross profit margins to continue falling, reinforcing concerns that profitability may soften even as revenue grows. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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