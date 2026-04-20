Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.4% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after purchasing an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,035,749,000 after purchasing an additional 748,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,590 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 22,216,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,453,320,000 after purchasing an additional 716,523 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 237,295 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $406.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.61 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here