Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%

AVGO opened at $414.14 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.18 and a twelve month high of $442.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.09. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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