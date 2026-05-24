Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 529,510 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Broadcom worth $1,459,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $109,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

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Broadcom Stock Down 0.1%

AVGO stock opened at $414.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.18 and a 52 week high of $442.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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