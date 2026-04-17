Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 515.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 600.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $398.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.89 and a 200-day moving average of $344.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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