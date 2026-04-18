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Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its Broadcom stake by 2.0% in Q4, selling 71,787 shares and now holding 3,509,185 shares worth about $1.214 billion, making AVGO its eighth-largest position.
  • Broadcom has landed and expanded major AI deals — notably a multiyear extension with Meta through at least 2029 (including an initial >1 gigawatt compute commitment) and new collaborations with Google and Anthropic — boosting its role as a key supplier to hyperscalers.
  • Analysts are largely bullish (consensus Moderate Buy, average target $435.30) after a quarter with an EPS beat and revenue up 29.5%, though insiders have sold ~324,282 shares in the past 90 days and the stock trades at a PE of ~79 with a ~$1.92 trillion market cap.
  • Interested in Broadcom? Here are five stocks we like better.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 71,787 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Broadcom worth $1,214,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,915,861,000 after buying an additional 700,021 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,035,749,000 after buying an additional 748,709 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $9,736,038,000 after buying an additional 1,124,590 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 22,216,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,453,320,000 after buying an additional 716,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,160,740,000 after buying an additional 237,295 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.0%

AVGO stock opened at $406.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $333.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.07. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $161.61 and a one year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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