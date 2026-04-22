Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Lifted by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 4.1% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $3,723,000. Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $402.17 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.22 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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