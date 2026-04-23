Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Cut by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 74,629 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.3% of Lbp Am Sa's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Broadcom were worth $198,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,915,861,000 after buying an additional 700,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,035,749,000 after buying an additional 748,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $9,736,038,000 after buying an additional 1,124,590 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 22,216,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,453,320,000 after buying an additional 716,523 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,160,740,000 after buying an additional 237,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

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Broadcom Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of AVGO opened at $422.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50 day moving average is $337.32 and its 200 day moving average is $346.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.82 and a 12-month high of $423.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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