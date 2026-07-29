Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Lifted by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,310,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,643,640,000 after buying an additional 928,806 shares in the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 106,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Excelsior Advisor Network LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $380.91 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.61 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $396.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here