Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Reduced by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 12,293 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $55,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $109,492,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 9.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Broadcom by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 248.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $414.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.18 and a 1-year high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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