Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Trimmed by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.0% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,915,861,000 after buying an additional 700,021 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,035,749,000 after buying an additional 748,709 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $9,736,038,000 after buying an additional 1,124,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 22,216,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,453,320,000 after acquiring an additional 716,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $414.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.68. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.18 and a 52 week high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here