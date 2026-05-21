Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Lifted by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom deepened its relationship with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) through a new five-year agreement centered on VMware Cloud Foundation, which should support recurring software revenue and highlights demand for Broadcom’s enterprise cloud and infrastructure products. Article Title

Broadcom deepened its relationship with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) through a new five-year agreement centered on VMware Cloud Foundation, which should support recurring software revenue and highlights demand for Broadcom’s enterprise cloud and infrastructure products. Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials named Broadcom as an EPIC Innovation Partner, signaling collaboration on advanced packaging technologies that are critical for next-generation AI chips and systems. That reinforces Broadcom’s position as a key supplier in the AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

Applied Materials named Broadcom as an EPIC Innovation Partner, signaling collaboration on advanced packaging technologies that are critical for next-generation AI chips and systems. That reinforces Broadcom’s position as a key supplier in the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street continues to view Broadcom favorably, with multiple recent analyst price targets raised or reiterated at bullish levels. Investors are still focusing on Broadcom’s AI exposure and custom chip momentum. Article Title

Wall Street continues to view Broadcom favorably, with multiple recent analyst price targets raised or reiterated at bullish levels. Investors are still focusing on Broadcom’s AI exposure and custom chip momentum. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks screen highlighted Broadcom as a high-ROE “cash cow” alongside other stocks that may hold up better during a tech slump. This is more of a relative-strength mention than a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

A Zacks screen highlighted Broadcom as a high-ROE “cash cow” alongside other stocks that may hold up better during a tech slump. This is more of a relative-strength mention than a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another Zacks item discussed whether brokers’ opinions matter for Broadcom, but it did not add a clear new upgrade, downgrade, or earnings surprise. Article Title

Another Zacks item discussed whether brokers’ opinions matter for Broadcom, but it did not add a clear new upgrade, downgrade, or earnings surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market articles noted a selloff in major tech stocks and the Magnificent 7, which can weigh on AVGO sentiment even when company-specific news remains positive. Article Title

Broader market articles noted a selloff in major tech stocks and the Magnificent 7, which can weigh on AVGO sentiment even when company-specific news remains positive. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued that Broadcom’s AI visibility has improved, but the valuation multiple has not expanded as much as expected, suggesting some investor caution after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $417.76 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.18 and a 12 month high of $442.36. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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