Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Raised by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

AVGO opened at $399.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.61 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.48 and a 200-day moving average of $345.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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