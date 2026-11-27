Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.3% of Utah Retirement Systems' investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems' holdings in Broadcom were worth $248,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDST Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 103.7% in the third quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 225,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $79,221,000 after acquiring an additional 114,860 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 18,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $300.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $340.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are a few of the latest stories about AVGO:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s latest reported revenue growth was strong, and an article says management expects AI semiconductor revenue to double again in fiscal 2027. That outlook supports the long-term growth case if demand materializes. Broadcom Stock Hasn't Traded This Low Since July 2025

Broadcom’s latest reported revenue growth was strong, and an article says management expects AI semiconductor revenue to double again in fiscal 2027. That outlook supports the long-term growth case if demand materializes. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic is expected to become a major custom-chip customer for Broadcom in 2027, potentially diversifying demand beyond Google. Anthropic’s fundraising and Broadcom’s investment may help address concerns about its customer pipeline, though they also create exposure to Anthropic’s success. Anthropic’s record IPO could ease a concern for Broadcom investors

Anthropic is expected to become a major custom-chip customer for Broadcom in 2027, potentially diversifying demand beyond Google. Anthropic’s fundraising and Broadcom’s investment may help address concerns about its customer pipeline, though they also create exposure to Anthropic’s success. Negative Sentiment: A broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks is weighing on sentiment, while concerns about AI spending, customer concentration and large commitments add uncertainty. A report that investor David Tepper sold Broadcom shares may also reinforce caution. Tepper trims Alphabet and sells Broadcom and AMD

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fox Advisors raised shares of Broadcom to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $455.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Broadcom to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $525.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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