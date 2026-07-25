Broadhurst Jeffrey B Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Broadhurst Jeffrey B acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,053 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Globus Medical makes up about 2.0% of Broadhurst Jeffrey B's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $48,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,201,733. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:GMED opened at $76.46 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $759.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Globus Medical's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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