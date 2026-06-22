Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Holdings Boosted by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,725 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for about 1.4% of Evexia Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $137.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The business's fifty day moving average price is $151.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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